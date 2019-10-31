Farmer's Psychotic Halloween Cow

And these 2 would make a helluva pair to go trick or treating tonight. What we have HERE is a Texas farmer and 1 of his prized, and very expensive cows who after delivering a calf, has experienced some post partum (who knew cows experienced that?) afterwards. As the man told ABC 13 in Houston, he was almost killed by his psychotic cow, and perhaps will hire a bovine mental health professional because this going rouge cow is going nowhere. He'll keep the cow for breeding and if I'm a steer I wouldn't be hooking up with her. You have a great Halloween, appreciate you stopping by and happy almost Friday.