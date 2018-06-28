Another Naked Man Shuts Down LA Freeway

Yesterday, a man also in his underwear hopped the fence and go for a walk inside Atlanta's airport, the world's busiest airport. Now home of the world's busiest freeways another man also wearing his skivvies decided to climb on top of a sign in downtown Los Angeles shutting down traffic there for 3 hours. What you might enjoy HERE thanks to Fox 11 in Los Angeles is the dismount this guy employed that would get a 10 score from most, if not all judges.

You have a great day, stay outta the road and happy friday-Eve.