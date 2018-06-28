Another Naked Man Shuts Down LA Freeway

June 28, 2018
Slats

© Kirby Lee | 2018 Jan 10 USA Today Sports

Yesterday, a man also in his underwear hopped the fence and go for a walk inside Atlanta's airport, the world's busiest airport. Now home of the world's busiest freeways another man also wearing his skivvies decided to climb on top of a sign in downtown Los Angeles shutting down traffic there for 3 hours. What you might enjoy HERE thanks to Fox 11 in Los Angeles is the dismount this guy employed that would get a 10 score from most, if not all judges. 

You have a great day, stay outta the road and happy friday-Eve.

Tags: 
naked man
freeway

Upcoming Events

05 Jul
Brad Paisley & Hank WIlliams Jr. Blossom Music Center
07 Jul
Pretenders Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park
08 Jul
Roger Daltrey Performs The Who’s TOMMY with The Cleveland Orchestra Blossom Music Center
10 Jul
Foreigner Blossom Music Center
12 Jul
Entercom Free Lunch at Public Square Public Square
View More Events