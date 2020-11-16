Hear The Winning & Losing PBP Calls from Bills @ Cardinals

So while you maybe were still cursing Browns RB Nick Chubb for not scoring on that last second TD run there was one who did score HERE. Did you see the end of that Buffalo-Arizona game yesterday? Where Arizona really did need to score to beat Buffalo with a TD. Awful Announcing.com has both the winning and losing game calls from the Arizona Cardinals, and Buffalo Bills radio networks and yeah the difference is in the sounds of winning and losing. And if you took the Browns and the 3 1/2 points yesterday against the Texans, sorry you lost. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.