Wrong Will Novak Gets Invited To Bachelor Party

Well it is rather rude to not RSVP to a party even if you're not the person that the invite was originally meant for. And, the invite is still good. Excellent story HERE of a "Will Novak" who is going from Phoenix to Vermont for a bachelor party and he doesn't ski, know the groom. Plus the groom doesn't know of the bachelor party at the ski resort and wait til he meets this Will, along with the Will he does know. Thanks to FOX 10 who have this story about the more the merrier, even if you don't know them.

