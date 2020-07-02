ATC - Pilot Argue At 5,000 Feet ***NSFW-H***

July 2, 2020
Slats
Apr 4, 2020; Victorville, California, USA; The air traffic control tower at the Southern California Logistics Airport. Commercial aircraft are being parked at the remote desert airport about 90 miles northeast of Los Angeles as demand for travel drops ami

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY NETWORK

Slats

If you remember this classic movie, this would make a great scene for that Airplane movie which starred Leslie Neilsen, Robert Stack, Lloyd Bridges and others. What we have HERE is some guy flying a plane who wants to go to "Bravo" and didn't get "Clearence from Clarence". There is a curse word used during this argument so hence the ***NSFW-H*** for your listening safety. This exchange is courtesy of the onemileatatime.com website. You have a safe 4th and thanks for stopping by.

onemileatatime.com
atc pilot bravo argument las vegas