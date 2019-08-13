The ATV & Renegade Dirt Bikers Are Back In CLE

We had this occurrence what about a summer or two ago and it's back. The group is called "Wheels Up - Guns Down" and they did their latest "Mad Max Motorcade" of ATV's and dirt bikes motoring this time on both the east and west side of Cleveland this past Sunday. Now Mayor Frank Jackson is re-visiting the idea of creating a a track for the ATV and dirt bikers so no one will get hurt, as a man was hit and dragged and he'll be fine. But I'm thinking that track won't be any fun for those riders since they probably like the wild west of the Cleveland streets. Fox 8 has the story HERE. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.