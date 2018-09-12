Avon Lake Couple's Wedding Wiped Out By Hurricane Florence

Having been through several hurricanes while living in Orlando for 15 years, when it's above really a Category 2 storm it's time to put the party blender away and take the storm more seriously. Hurricane Florence which is now a Category 4 storm, expected to bring some devastating rainfall amounts to the Carolinas which is where this local couple is along the South Carolina coast. Andy Butler and Tori Wiltrout of Avon Lake had planned for their wedding to be held there. Florence changed all that. HERE is their story thanks to Fox 8.