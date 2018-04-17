Baboons Bust Out In texas

According to researchers, primates are as smart if not smarter than humans. And if I was one of these guys I'd be making a break for it too. Thanks to KSAT-TV in San Antonio who have the story HERE of four baboons who busted out of a research facility around there. They are part of 1100 baboons who are being used for human bio-medical studies on diabetes, heart disease and obesity. Those four probably had enough of being poked, prodded and can't say I blame them at all. Plus wait til you hear about the teamwork, the planing that went behind this escape. Only thing missing to make this a successful escape was a change of clothes and a getaway vehicle.

Have a great day and thanks.