Truck Driving Mom Gives Birth at Truck Stop, But Where's Mom?

Breaker - Breaker 1-9 if truck drivers still say that on their CB radios but what we have HERE is first, the miracle of childbirth at a truck stop outside Buffalo, New York.

Second is, where's mom? That's the intriguing part of the story and a healthy eight pound plus daughter is doing okay. And evidently so is mom, who had another delivery to make. See within thirty six hours of delivering her new daughter, mom had another delivery to make in Minnnesota. Score two (truck air horn blasts) for mom.

WIVB-TV in Buffalo provides us this story and...thanks for stopping by and Happy Friday-Eve!!!