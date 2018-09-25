Baby Seen Crawling Across Busy Lakewood, NJ Street

Have you seen the viral video, pic of this? Over the past weekend, imagine this guy's surprise when he spots a very young child in a diaper not crossing, but crawling across a busy street in Lakewood, NJ. Luckily he was there to rescue the child, who's parents as you'll see HERdE are rather no biggie about this. Thanks to WABC-TV in New York who share this story with us. Have a great day and keep an eye on your kids.