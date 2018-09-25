Baby Seen Crawling Across Busy Lakewood, NJ Street
The Viral Story Of Baby Crossing Busy NJ Street
September 25, 2018
Have you seen the viral video, pic of this? Over the past weekend, imagine this guy's surprise when he spots a very young child in a diaper not crossing, but crawling across a busy street in Lakewood, NJ. Luckily he was there to rescue the child, who's parents as you'll see HERdE are rather no biggie about this. Thanks to WABC-TV in New York who share this story with us. Have a great day and keep an eye on your kids.