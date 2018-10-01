Baker Mayfield Gets Props From Oakland Raiders

Yeah the refs certainly blew it when they reversed that Carlos Hyde getting a first down call, but there were four interceptions thrown by QB Baker Mayfield, three of those turnovers were cashed in for Oakland scores that didn't help but, he's got some fans on that Raiders team. Thanks to Gary Peterson of the East Bay Times, HERE is what some Oakland Raiders players had to say after the 45-42 overtime win. 

