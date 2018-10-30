Is Baker Mayfield Getting His Old Coach Back?

Lincoln Riley says no for now. However do you remember when Butch Davis said the same thing when he was at the University of Miami in 2001? Miami had just beaten Florida in the Sugar Bowl to finish #2 in the polls. Davis was in Berea within a month. CBS Sports has the Oklahoma head coach as it's favorite to take the Browns job HERE. Also a few others with both college and pro credentials to maybe get a look. You have a great day and thanks.