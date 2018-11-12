Baker Mayfield "I Felt Dangerous" Before Browns Win

Baker Mayfield won the game and the post game press conference with his "I felt dangerous when I woke up this morning" quote HERE thanks to ESPN. Mayfield could indeed win his 2nd straight NFL Rookie of the Week award with a 17-20-216-3 TD's helping the Browns to a 28-16 home win against Atlanta. Baker Mayfield might be getting a challenge from fellow Brown Nick Chubb, did you see the numbers he put up? 20 rushes for 176, including that 92 yard TD run that set a record. Also caught 3 passes for 33 plus another TD score.

