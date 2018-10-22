Refs Blew Call On Baker Mayfield Helmet Hit
And if you wanna get really nitpicky the refs missed another false start call in the 4th but who's counting. But with Baker Mayfield scrambling for a 35 yeard gain in that 4th quarter against Tampa Bay, Mayfield gets drilled in the head, helmet to helmet by Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead. The officials originally did throw a flag for it, then picked it up saying the QB was the runner, even though Baker was in his full slide to the turf. USAToday with their forthewin.com has a look at this non call HERE.
Tell ya, the next 3 games for the Browns are no bargain. This Sunday at Pittsburgh who're coming off their bye week. The 2 home games against Kansas City who the Chiefs beat the daylights outta Cincinnati 45-10 last night. Then a home game agtainst a resurgent Atlanta Falcons team, before the Browns take their bye week.
You have a great day and thanks.