Ravens @ Browns Preview & Pick. Um It Won't Be Pretty

December 20, 2019
Slats
Dec 15, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end Demetrius Harris (88) reacts on the bench in the closing minutes of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Let's be honest, we're gonna get killed Sunday. You think when it's 31-3 at halftime the Ravens are gonna trot out RG3 remember him? Yes Robert Griffing the 3rd is Baltimore's back up QB and if you're a hoping and a praying that RG3 is gonna trot on crutches to start the 2nd half well let's drink that Christmas Ale that you're drinking. Scoresandstats.com gives us it's preview and pick of this game HERE. Sorry to sound so half full (just kidding) on this game but with Baltimore a game ahead of New England for the top seed in the AFC with 2 games to play, the Ravens are gonna smoosh us. You have a great weekend and thanks for stopping by. We'll have all the funeral proceedings for you Monday morning. 

