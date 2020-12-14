Ravens @ Browns Game Preview & Pick

Well while you were sleeping overnight or, you're a DirecTV suscriber and couldn't watch Sunday Night Football on CH-3, the Browns got some Buffalo love as the Bills beat Pittsburgh 26-15. That now means the Steelers have lost 2 in a row and that what was an insurmountable lead in the AFC North is now down to 1 game...yup over the Browns. Baltimore who blasted Cleveland in the season opener for both are fighting for their playoff lives and this is a must win game for them. God can you imagine if the Browns win tonight to be 10-3? Good luck keeping people off the streets after 10 pm tonight. We'll again use scoresandstats.com HERE for their analysis on tonight's MNF game. They see a tight game (haven't they all been?) with the Ravens squeaking one out. You have a great day, appreciate you stopping by. We'll have hopefully another Browns post game locker room fun for you after 5:30 am tomorrow.