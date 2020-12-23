Barberton Woman Reunited With Her Dog After 8 Years

This is a sweet story HERE where faith and hope finally gets rewarded. Losing your dog during a home invasion, then and after he gets adopted and returned 3 X's where you know...there's sometimes unfortunately never a 4th time for a dog to find, getta chance at finding a forever home after that. A Merry (early) Christmas for this woman and her family where this dog now makes 5. And thanks to WKYC-TV for letting us share this happy story. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.