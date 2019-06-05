School Principal, His Guide Dog Busted At Strip Club

And this is a "Bless me for I have sinned Father" big one because the principal is one for a Catholic school located outside Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Make that now he's the former principal for that school. Accused of being drunk and disorderly, trying to skip out on a bar tab. He was there supposedly, being a chaperone on a school field trip. The principal was doing a side, field trip. All while he was enjoying himself with his trusty guide dog I'm assuming laying down by his side. This hysterical story comes to us HERE, courtesy of WAFB-TV in Baton Rouge. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by. Don't forget to pay your bar tab and tip your dancer, and waitress too.