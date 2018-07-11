Was It A Prank? Cops Try To Find Man Tied Naked To A Tree On The Beach

Do you like to grab your partner's hand and then go for a long, romantic walk on the beach? Don't worry, this didn't happen here along the Lake Erie shoreline but around Jacksonville, Florida and here's what grabs me...by the time cops arrived the naked guy who was tied to a tree was gone. Some think it was a prank as you'll see HERE thanks to Action News Jacksonville. That or he owed someone money and they took his pants, the wallet inside and his shirt.

Have a great day.