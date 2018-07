Here we are, basically halfway through the summer and has anyone seen a bear lately? Especially you on the eastside buy boy there are quite a number of bears who're making themselves at home in Conneticut. Maybe that's where the "Bedford Bear" has fled, to go join his pals there? Thanks to NBC-Conneticut who have the story of this fridge raiding bear HERE.

Have a great day and have a safe and happy 4th.