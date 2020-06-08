Cops Break Into SUV, To Rescue The Bear That Broke In.
HERE is what's turned out to be your daily wildlife that's gone wild story which June has certainly turned out to be. This time it's a bear in California that needed AAA lock out service after searching an SUV for food. Someone has to teach these bears how to get out of a car after they've gotten in. That and also teach them how to hotwire a vehicle so they can drive away. Bears are very intelligent creatures and good luck explaining this to Flo or that Gekko. CBS Sacramento shares the story and you have a great day and thanks for stopping by.