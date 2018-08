When a 300 pound one of these walks in, I don't know if I'd be brave enough to whip out my phone to capture this. And, this bear who wandered into this hotel lobby picked a famous one, The Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Colorado was where they filmed "The Shining". The movie starring Jack Nicholson which I don't know if it was a pet friendly hotel or not back then.

Thanks to CBS 4 TV for the story HERE. Have a great day and thanks.