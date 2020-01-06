Who Planted The Bed Bugs At A PA Walmart?

January 6, 2020
Slats
A live adult bed bug crawls around a Petri dish of Jinbo Song, a Phd candidate studying them in the entomology lab at Clemson University under Eric Benson in May 2019. Mr. Song looks at several varieties in different stages. The New Jersey bed bug, the ba

© Ken Ruinard / staff

Categories: 
News
Slats

Thank goodness it didn't happen here but around Erie, PA which that's still too close for me.

Can bed bugs travel a couple of hours west? But HERE thanks to WENY News in Erie, they have this story where somebody deliberately planted these critters at a Walmart there, twice. Perhaps they were somebody's pet bed bugs, and they dumped them there? I've heard of people taking stuff from Walmart not leaving stuff. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.  

Tags: 
bedbugs

Upcoming Events

10 Jan
CANCELLED: Vince Neil – The Legendary Voice of Motley Crue MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
16 Jan
Progressive Cleveland Boat Show & Fishing Expo presented by Fisherman's Central I-X Center
17 Jan
Progressive Cleveland Boat Show & Fishing Expo presented by Fisherman's Central I-X Center
18 Jan
Progressive Cleveland Boat Show & Fishing Expo presented by Fisherman's Central I-X Center
19 Jan
Progressive Cleveland Boat Show & Fishing Expo presented by Fisherman's Central I-X Center
View More Events

Recent Podcast Audio
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Olivier Vernon, Sheldon Richardson, and Doug Dieken. WNCXFM: On-Demand
TSO guitarist Joel Hoekstra WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Joel Bitonio and Denzel Ward WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Sheldon Richardson, Chad Thomas, and Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea With JC Tretter, Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Damarious Randall and Eric Kush WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes