Bedford Cop Displays How to Dispose Of Your PPE

So we're being told that it might be a good idea to wear some PPE, personal protection equipment, when we are out. Provided you can find a mask, gloves before going out.

Personally, I think the PPE should be for first responders, and those first responders dealing with us at the grocery store, but it seems those who have it, are not putting it in the trash the right way.

Perhaps you have seen this while walking the dog. A used mask, rubber gloves that are sitting on the ground (YUCK!) that I have to shoo my dog away from because he thinks it's something new to sniff.

Thanks to Fox 8, we've got a how-to guide on the proper way to throw out your gloves and face masks.

Please do it. Because that's disgusting. And thank you.

You stay safe and thanks for stopping by.