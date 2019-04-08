Bees Stop MLB Game In Los Angeles

A sure sign of spring is when baseball is being played again at major league ballparks and we have a stoppage in play, or an Orkin Pest Control call to the bullpen in Los Angeles yesterday. When a swarm of bees first overtook the Texas Rangers bullpen, then they proceeded to invade the Los Angeles Angels bullpen, then scatter into the stands after that. I'm not a huge fan of bees and this is I guess what happens when the queen bee plays hard to get. Thanks to MLB.com HERE is the action from the field. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.