Bengals Fan To Sit On Roof Until 1st Win

November 19, 2019
And the last time a Cincinnati Bengals fan did this stunt, of living out in the elements until the Bengals won a game? 1991. And who did Cincinnati beat so someone could get back inside and enjoy the comfort of a heated house? Cleveland. Yup after losing their 1st 8 games the Browns gave the Bengals their 1st win, rescued that guy from the roof. Now HERE is another Bengals fan who's decided to camp out until this year's Bengals win a game. He could be there for awhile. Thanks to Fox 19 for the story and thank you for stopping by and have a great day.

