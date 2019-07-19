Manhole, Men, Women Are Banned In Berkeley CA

Those words, yes those words and a slew of others that have made a list so as to not offend those who are a man, woman, or a man who works under a manhole cover. Since we currently live in a world where we're easily offended, feelings get hurt in a flash of a normal word, I think this is really stupid but how do you feel when seeing this list of banned words HERE, provided by the San Francisco Chronicle. Now if you'll excuse me, I'm going to retreat to the "maintenance hole" and cry. You have a great weekend, stay cool & see you this coming Monday morning at 5:30 and thanks for stopping by.