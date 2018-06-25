Beware Of Snakes Crawling Into Your Pool Noodle

Boy I knew snakes could slither just about anywhere but who knew that one could fit inside a pool noodle? An Arizona family discovered a rattlesnake, and her babies had snuck inside a pool noodle they used at the backyard pool and if you're thinking, "Phew, not my problem because I don't live in Arizona" well guess again. There are 3 kinds of rattlesnakes and don't forget those water moccasins that are native to Ohio. Thanks to ABC 15 in Phoenix for the story HERE. Have a great day and watch your noodle.