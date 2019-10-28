Bill Belicheck Gets 300th Win, Against Us

October 28, 2019
Slats
And oh 300 games ago Bill Belichick got his 1st head coaching job here in Cleveland. By the time he'd won what 10 games, Belichick was hated because he got rid of Bernie Kosar. Now we all wait for when the Browns possibly get rid of Freddy Kitchens.

Less than 3 months ago there were magazine covers to be on, some made some plans to attend oh...some big game going on in Miami this coming February. Now we're trying to salvage a season mixed with penalties and turnovers. When asked about his "how does it feel" to have now won 300 games as a head coach, Bill Belichick answered in true Belichick fashion HERE courtesy of the Boston Herald.

You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.

 

