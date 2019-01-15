Bird Box Challenge Car Crash In Utah

You knew this was about to happen and it probably won't be the last time someone attempts to do this "Bird Box Challenge". So far nobody's been killed but that's coming unfortunately too. If you're not familiar with the popular Netflix movie, Sandra Bullock and her 2 kids must wear blindfolds or bad things happen. ACTORS appearing in a MOVIE where there's others around them who're NOT blindfolded, to make sure they don't attempt to do dumb stuff just in case they want to jump off script.

You know what else is coming? Someone who does get seriously injured suing Netflix, Sandra Bullock, anyone from the movie blamming them for injuries incurred because Blind Box made them do it, not them. Fox 13 in Salt Lake City has the story HERE, have a great day. And don't be 1 of these idiots.