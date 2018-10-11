When They Bought Winter Boots, Family Finds A Platoon Of These

If you think it's gonna be getting cold around here later on today, in the Dakotas and Minnesota, they've already received shovelable snow. So this family went shopping for winter boots in Bismarck, North Dakota and found a family of mice inside and what did they do with this BOGO? WDAY-TV has the story HERE. What they did might surprise you because the store where they bought the boots certainly didn't want the mice back.

