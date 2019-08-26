Porch Pirate Bear Steals Dog's Chewy Package in PA

Porch pirates have been a nuisanse for awhile, but even though they, the family saw their Chewy package intended for the dogs get stolen by the bear, I don't think they'll be filing a police report for theft. Pretty brazen bear this guy is, he didn't take the package of dog treats and food into the woods so nobody would see him. No, he devoured the package right there on the lawn. You tell that bear "No, don't do that because it doesn't belong to you". WNEP in Wilkes-Barre PA has the story HERE. The dogs didn't go without as Chewy sent them another box free of charge. Just make sure you don't let it sit on the porch for more than a second. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.