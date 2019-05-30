Huge Black Bear Attempts Carjacking In Rhode Island

Rhode Island has a black bear population? All I thought that was there were people and sailboats. This woman had to shoo away a bear who I'm thinking after hibernating for the last 6 months, Mister Bear hit up his Uber app on his phone and thought his ride was here to take him grocery shopping. WJAR-TV in Providence, Rhode Island has the story HERE about how the woman fared in convincing this bear that no I'm not your Uber ride. Nor do I want you to use my car as a play toy. Happy Friday-Eve and thanks for stopping by.