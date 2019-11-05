Black Cat Invades MNF

November 5, 2019
Slats
A black cat runs onto the field during the first half of Monday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The New York Giants host the Dallas Cowboys in NFL Week 9 on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in East Rutherford. Nyg Vs Dal

© Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com, North Jersey Record via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Categories: 
Slats

And this is how you score in the red zone, just in case any Browns players are going over and looking at tape from that Denver game last Sunday. So a cat interrupts last night's game between Dallas and the Giants, with the Giants leading in the 2nd quarter. This black cat provided more than just how to score from inside the 20, also this well fed feral guy cast a spell of reverse mojo because after this guy hit the field, the Cowboys then reeled off 25 straight points to defeat the home team Giants. HERE courtesy of ESPN, Sports Tube and You Tube is the cat play on the gridiron. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.

Tags: 
black cat monday night football
ESPN.com
Sportstube.com
youtube.com

Upcoming Events

09 Nov
Bob Dylan & His Band E.J. Thomas Hall
10 Nov
Cleveland Football Home Game Watch Party with Kenny Kidd at Union House Bar & Restaurant Union House Bar & Restaurant
11 Nov
Elton John Coming To Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse For Second Performance Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
15 Nov
Reigning Rock: The Music Photography of Joe Kleon and Anastasia Pantsios Survival Kit Gallery at 78th Street Studios
20 Nov
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
View More Events

Recent Podcast Audio
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Olivier Vernon and Charley Hughlett WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking In Berea With Jimmy Donovan And Rashard Higgins WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking In Berea With Eric Kush And Doug Dieken WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking In Berea With Joel Bitonio And Chris Hubbard WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Eric Kush and Sheldon Richardson WNCXFM: On-Demand
Barking in Berea with Damarious Randall and Joe Schobert WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes