Black Cat Invades MNF

And this is how you score in the red zone, just in case any Browns players are going over and looking at tape from that Denver game last Sunday. So a cat interrupts last night's game between Dallas and the Giants, with the Giants leading in the 2nd quarter. This black cat provided more than just how to score from inside the 20, also this well fed feral guy cast a spell of reverse mojo because after this guy hit the field, the Cowboys then reeled off 25 straight points to defeat the home team Giants. HERE courtesy of ESPN, Sports Tube and You Tube is the cat play on the gridiron. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.