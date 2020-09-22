It's Parents Not Their Kids Seen Misbehaving Via Zoom

September 22, 2020
Slats
Students who wish to remain at home Zoom in at Las Cruces Catholic School in Las Cruces on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. Las Cruces Catholic School 17

Slats

You love this HERE thanks to CBS 12 TV in West Palm Beach, Florida where it's the kids who are well behaved, learning from home but it's the parents who either need a time out or for some a suspension for what they've pulled in the virual classroom. And it gets better, for the kids because all of these classes on Zoom are recorded...for posterity. So in case the kids want to do a refresher course with the parents if they don't get it right after being caught the first time. You have a great day, put some clothes on while being on Zoom and thanks for stopping by. 

