Cop Uses Mating Call To Corral Stray Peacock

A peacock escaped from a nearby zoo and was on the loose through some backyards around Boston.

The first responder on the scene? A Boston police officer who must've grabbed a few loose peacock's prior, or maybe owns one at home.

The cop uses a mating call and grabs it. What I want to know is how did he know it was a male peacock? Okay, maybe I don't.

WBZ-TV in Boston had the story.

You'll love the description of the chase and capture of the bird from the cop.

Well Happy (almost) Friday, you continue to stay safe and thanks for stopping by.