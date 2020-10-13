11 Year Old Steals School Bus, Taunts Cops Chasing Him

October 13, 2020
As schools return to session, drivers can expect to see more bright yellow school buses on the roads. 20180824 School Bus Safety 0010

© Brian M. Wells/Times Herald

I'm thinking this kid got rather bored doing that virtual learing from home thing and...what a way at age 11 to learn how to drive a good 4-5 years before you get your temps. Or perhaps in this 11 year old's case his CDL since he was driving a school bus. WAFB-TV in Baton Rouge has the joyriding story HERE. Love the good 'ol folks who commented on this kid's misbehaving in Louisiana. You have a great day, don't steal a school bus and thanks for stopping by.

