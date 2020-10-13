11 Year Old Steals School Bus, Taunts Cops Chasing Him

I'm thinking this kid got rather bored doing that virtual learing from home thing and...what a way at age 11 to learn how to drive a good 4-5 years before you get your temps. Or perhaps in this 11 year old's case his CDL since he was driving a school bus. WAFB-TV in Baton Rouge has the joyriding story HERE. Love the good 'ol folks who commented on this kid's misbehaving in Louisiana. You have a great day, don't steal a school bus and thanks for stopping by.