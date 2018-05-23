Brandi Chastain's HOF Plaque Looks Nothing Like Her

Have you seen this yet? Brandi Chastain was honored by the Bay Area Hall of Fame for her soccer achievements. Brandi you might remember scored the winning shootout goal for the US Women's team in World Cup coccer in 1999. Made the wearing of sports bras famous when she whipped off her soccer jersey to reveal her's after scoring the winning goal. Now the plaque that went along with her hometown induction looks nothing like Brandi. Try more like actor Gary Busey. Thanks to Bleacher Report.com for the plaque and story behind it HERE.

Have a great day and thanks.