Brinks Truck Spills Benjamins In Indiana

While we've had some rain in Cleveland earlier today, just one state over to our left, it rained there yesterday. Bags of bills both big and small that fell out of an unlocked Brinks truck in Indianpolis yesterday. And the amount is rather huge, try $600,000. There's usually two guards that work these armoured trucks, one who drives, the other riding in the back with the money. Bet the guy in the back was too busy looking at his phone. What's funny is Brinks, and the Indiana State Police are asking for the public's help in retrieving this money.

Good luck with that. Thanks to The Indy Channel WRTV-6 for the story HERE. You have a great day and happy Friday-Eve.