OBJ, Myles Garrett Key To Browns 23-3 Win On MNF

Well it wasn't that pretty but let's not get too picky, enjoy this first win of the season before we have to get super serious when the Rams arrive here this coming Sunday night. I still think Baker Mayfield is passing too much, wanna see more of this running game. Mayfield who was 18 of 35 for 325 yards, 1 long 89 yard TD to OBJ seems to be forcing it downfield to his new, shiny, watch wearing WR. I don't think that's entirely Baker's fault since Freddy Kitchens is still calling the plays. We used to say "Feed the Crow" now let's feed RB Nick Chubb more. All Chubb does is hits the hole, seam and drags people for roughly 5 yards per play. Chubb finished with a workman like 18 carries for 62 yards. NJ.com HERE laments the fact that Odell Beckham Jr is no longer living, playing there. And btw- Vegas has the Browns a 2 1/2 point underdog (pretty generous?) for their next national TV appearance when the defending NFC Champion Rams play Sunday night at the stadium. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.