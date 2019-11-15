Browns Beat Steelers, Garrett Beats Rudolph By TKO

Now this is how the Browns and Steelers used to play each other. No one cares who won the game but who won the fight between Myles Garrett and Pittsburgh QB Mason Rudolph. What will be revealed as I borrow from a variety of ex Browns head coaches who used the term "I'm gonna go back and watch the tape"...what will be seen is Garrett first sacks Rudolph, rolls him over on top of himself not violently so Myles won't get a roughing the passer penalty like he did previously against the Jets. Mason Rudolph didn't like the move with 8 seconds to go and grabs then kicks Garrett in the jewels. This done to a man who while posing for a fan selfie last month, Garrett then gets punched in the face.

OK 2 wrongs don't make a right, even when someone reached for a handful, then attempts an extra point with your privates, but I bet this is a season changing moment for the Browns...in a good way. And Turkey Jones would be proud. HERE is the opposing viewpoint on this I'm sure from WTAE-TV in Pittsburgh. Oh, the Browns won 21-7 in case you didn't know.

