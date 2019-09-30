Big Game From Chubb-Landry-Others, Browns Roll 45-20

And a lot of "others" as in Baker Mayfield shut Rex Ryan and everyone else up with a decent 20/30/342 yards passing with a TD and a pick. Jarvis Landry was an absolute monster before he suffered perhaps a concussion with a 8 catches for 167 yards and Nick Chubb was just outstanding. What 4th and 9 draw play against the Rams? And did you know we had a TE by the name of Ricky Seals-Jones? You do now. Btw- Vegas had the Browns between a 7-10 point underdog before kickoff. And now we can get off Freddy Kitchen's back about play calling for a week. Wanna see what the Baltimore Sun says they learned from yesterday's Ravens loss HERE? You have a great day and thatnks for stopping by. Enjoy this win.