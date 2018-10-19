Browns @ Bucs Game Preview & Prediction

This will be a big test for our man Baker Mayfield, how he bounces back from what he admitted after that 38-14 loss to the Chargers, "it was the worst defeat in my career". And who's gonna step up at wide receiver? Who does Baker have to throw to? One or two since everyone else is injured or...drops the ball? Vegas sees the Bucs winning by 3.5 and a healthy over-under at 50.5 for those of you who like to play with "the hook". Personally I think the last team that has the ball wins, with a game winning score.

Found a new website that's pretty cool to look at Sunday's Browns-Bucs game, scoresandstats.com has their analysis HERE. You might like who they pick, let's hope it's not another clunker like that Chargers game was.

You have a great weekend, and see you this coming Monday morning at 5:30 and thanks.