Browns-Chargers Game Preview & Prediction

Well let's see if we can do what that Indians manager Lou Brown from the Major League movie who once said, "We've won two games in a row, if we win tonight. it's called a winning streak". So let's get the 2nd and we're also using this site for the 2nd time since, yeah I'm a superstitious kinda guy, we used this prior to last Sunday's Ravens game. Sportsinteraction.com has the Browns-Chargers preview and prediction HERE. And they like Cleveland.

You have a great weekend and see you this coming Monday morning at 5:30 and thanks.