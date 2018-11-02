Browns-Chiefs Game Preview & Prediction

And whatta week it's been for the Browns. Two coaches fired, talk of yet more discord, here we go again with another reboot. Lost in all of this drama is the 2nd best team in the NFL will be here on Sunday. 7-1 Kansas City with QB (yup, we passed on him too) Patrick Mahomes who against Denver last Sunday, threw for his 7th straight 300 + yard game, rifled 4 TD passes. If our guy Baker Mayfield came out of the "air raid" offense at Oklahoma, wait til this Mahomes guy gets going.

The Chiefs are only favored by 8? Vegas is expecting a high scoring game (provided by KC I bet) with the over-under at 51 1/2. The only prayer helping us out is sure Kansas City does score a lot of points, they lead the NFL averaging 36 PPG. They also give up quite a few, they rank 21st out of 32 teams, giving up an average of 26 PPG.

Scoresandstats.com has the preview and prediction HERE. They see a better than expected competitive game but with Kansas City winning. You have a great weekend and see you Monday morning at 5:30 and thanks.