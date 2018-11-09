Browns-Falcons Game Preview & Prediction

So who's ready for a vacation? I'm betting the entire Browns players and staff. Wonder who's been shopping for warm weather deals on Expedia with this bye week coming up. Because have you seen the forecast for this Sunday? A high of 35' with some left over mix of something left over from today and tomorrow. Once again we go get the 411 on this game from scoresandstats.com HERE, who favor Atlanta by a touchdown plus a not missed extra point.

You enjoy the snow flake or 12 this weekend and see you this coming Monday morning at 5:30 and thanks.