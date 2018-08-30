Browns Cut Mychal Kendricks After Insider Trading Indictment

Wow this didn't take long. Indictment handed down Wednesday afternoon, Browns GM John "The Don" Dorsey swifty hands down his verdict by releasing the former Philadelphia Eagles LB signed as a free agent. It's a shame because Mychal Kendricks looked to certainly be a part of the re-building of the franchise but now, doesn't see opening day against the Steelers.

The "Voice of the Browns" and WKYC sports man Jimmy Donovan I'm thinking foresaw this happening when he gave this report HERE, prior to leaving for tonight's last pre-season game in Detroit. Jimmy also has a solution. You have a great day and happy friday - labor Day weekend Eve.