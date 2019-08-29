Browns-Lions Preseason Game #4 Preview

Well if you're looking for Baker, OBJ or anyone that you recognize in a Browns jersey playing tonight at the stadium, you might not recognize many since game #4 is reserved for those who are trying to survive past this Sunday, September 1st when the Browns regular season roster gets whacked down to 53 in one felled swoop from a current player total of 90. Then that number of 53 can get shuffled around when those who are cut by other teams find their way on other team's rosters. For the Browns? Could this be perhaps the final audition for last year's 2nd round pick Austin Corbett? Former Buckeye QB Braxton Miller who's trying to catch on at WR will see considerable playing time tonight. Sportsbookwire.com has tonight's preview HERE. Happy Friday-Eve and thanks for stopping by.