Browns - Raiders Game Preview And Prediction
September 28, 2018
It's homecoming season throughout NE Ohio and if Baker Mayfield delivers another win out in Oakland this Sunday, he'll be appointed the King of Cleveland. Baker Mayfield then will be given a flag to plant anywhere he wants. How bout a Browns flag, planted at the 50 in Oakland for starters. The NFL Network via You Tube HERE has their look at the Browns-Raiders game. The Browns are the NFL flavour of the week and who would've thought that?
