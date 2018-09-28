Browns - Raiders Game Preview And Prediction

It's homecoming season throughout NE Ohio and if Baker Mayfield delivers another win out in Oakland this Sunday, he'll be appointed the King of Cleveland. Baker Mayfield then will be given a flag to plant anywhere he wants. How bout a Browns flag, planted at the 50 in Oakland for starters. The NFL Network via You Tube HERE has their look at the Browns-Raiders game. The Browns are the NFL flavour of the week and who would've thought that?

You have a great weekend, see you this coming Monday morning at 5:30 and thanks.