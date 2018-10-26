Browns @ Steelers Game Preview & Prediction

It's real simple, you win this game and you're relevant again. Even Snoop Dogg might show up again in Berea. You lose? It's the same old Browns again. I hope I'm wrong but I think the Steelers are a bit pertubed from that week 1 tie. And this could get ugly because a lot of Browns QB's have been buried into the turf at Heinz Field, especially rookie QB's just ask Tim Couch, DeShone Kizer last year. Pittsburgh is favored from between 8-10 points depending, the over-under sits currently at 50. Scoresandstats.com has the detailed look at Sunday's game HERE. They don't see the Steelers covering 8-10 but they do have them winning.

